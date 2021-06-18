According to a new report, Samsung may be hiring former CPU engineers from Apple and AMD to help develop its own hardware solution. At least one of the engineers has played a major part in Apple’s own custom silicon.

The new engineer is said to receive full control and be allowed to set up their own team, and select the employees they want to work with (via GSMArena). That’s a lot of responsibility and power to give to one person, and it sounds like a very serious job.

Back in 2019, Samsung shut down its custom CPU development and replaced it with ARM cores. Back then, its own custom cores did not perform and live up to Samsung’s standards, hence why it was shut down, however the news means things might change very soon.

The news could mean that Samsung isn’t exactly very happy with the current performance. It likely wants to make some new, significant improvements to ensure it can compete with other processors on the market. Speaking of competition, Qualcomm will soon reveal a new custom CPU design, since the company has purchased Nuvia, which was also founded by former Apple engineers that worked on the M1 silicon.

The release date for the upcoming chipset is not known at this time, what’s known is that Nuvia has reportedly finished theirs, while Samsung is just about to put more resources into designing its own. Another worthy thing to mention is that Nuvia is primarily targeted at servers, so it won’t directly compete with Qualcomm’s mobile chipsets, or Samsung’s solution. At the end of the day, it will likely take Samsung a few more years to come up with something, so it’s unlikely that we’ll see anything major very soon.

