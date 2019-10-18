Forget the just-announced OnePlus 7T Pro, here’s the OnePlus 8 Pro

A week ago OnePlus announced the OnePlus 7T Pro — and its McLaren Edition — but you can already look forward to the OnePlus 8 Pro. If you’re in the U.S., you don’t really have a choice, since the 7T Pro will not make it to North America. The OnePlus 8 Pro, however, most definitely will, if the past is of any clear indication.

The folks over at 91mobiles teamed up once again with @OnLeaks to bring us early information on the next OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 8 Pro. From the report, OnePlus will apparently get rid of the pop-up selfie camera, but won’t replace it with an in-display unit, but reportedly opt for a punch-hole approach.

At 6.65-inches, the display will be smaller than the one on the 7T Pro predecessor, but larger than the 6.5-inch screen on the OnePlus 8, the report suggests. Of course, the panel will be able to operate at 90Hz, but the upgrades seem to happen more on the back.

This is where OnePlus will allegedly adopt a quad-camera setup, with three main lenses and a ToF sensor.

In terms of construction, the predicted dimensions are 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.8mm. Even though this year OnePlus announced its phones in May, the report seems to suggest a launch closer to the beginning of the year.

We’ll leave you with a couple of pictures below, but you can find the full gallery at the source link.