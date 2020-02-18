TCL is moving ahead of the foldable trend and is now experimenting with a never-seen-before form factor – a phone with a slide-out display. Multiple renders of an unannounced TCL phone have surfaced online that show a glass slab with a slide-out secondary display.

The unique TCL device has a break in the chassis directly above and below the hole-punch, which can be pulled to reveal the slide-out display. It appears that one portion of the flexible display bends or wraps behind the other while the device is being used as a regular phone.

It features quad rear cameras and dual selfie shooters housed in a pill-shaped hole-punch, while the display is curved on both sides. TCL’s unique phone-tablet hybrid was supposed to be showcased at MWC 2020, but the show’s cancellation put those plans to rest.

Source: CNET