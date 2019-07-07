Forget foldable smartphones, Sony is working on a rollable smartphone

Foldable smartphones are the trend and buzzword in 2019 (alongside 5G), but, even though there were a couple announced so far, none of them is available for the masses just yet, as companies are facing durability difficulties that require more fixing and testing. Sony, however, might jump the line as the company is allegedly working on a more advanced device, a 5G-capable rollable smartphone.

The report mentions some tentative specs, which, of course, are flagship worthy, including the Snapdragon 855 SoC and X50 modem chip. It will be built following the “Nautilus design” principles, and the report also attaches a 2016 Samsung prototype of a rollable display.

While this alleged upcoming Sony device will use, according to the report, an LG display, Samsung has shown off the capabilities of the technology in May 2016. You can check out that video embedded below, courtesy of SlashGear.