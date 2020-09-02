At its virtual Life Unstoppable event, Samsung has announced a plethora of new devices. The latest one includes a Wireless Charging Trio that is basically an Apple AirPower, which didn’t make it to the world.

You can use the Samsung Wireless Charging Trio to charge multiple devices at once. You can charge your phone, tablet, smartwatch, wireless charging TWS, and more. These will be made available in Black and White color options.

Unfortunately, Samsung didn’t reveal the pricing and availability details of the product at its event. We’ll update this story as and when the company announces those details.