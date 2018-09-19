Take to the skies with the most beginner-friendly drone — now 14% off

Customize your very own drone with this spaceship-themed DIY drone. Compatible with many of your favorite toy building blocks, the Force Flyers DIY Building Block Drone is an excellent starting point for new pilots.

There aren’t many drones which can fly as smoothly as the Force Flyers drone. Utilizing a 6-axis gyro and auto-stabilization features, this drone is engineered for optimal takeoff and landing. Plus, the crash-resistant plastic ensures that your drone will be fine even if you do crash on occasion.

Get the Force Flyers DIY Building Block Drone today for just $42.99. That’s 14% off the original price.

by Christopher Jin