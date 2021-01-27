dji mavic air 2
Image: DJI

Imagine flying your DJI drone and suddenly a strong gush of wind carries it away, out from your sight and your controller’s range, never to be seen again. Or, if it is hacked and stolen mid-way. Or, if it gets a mind of its own and takes off to meet other drones plotting against humanity. Whatever be the story here, DJI now offers replacement coverage for your DJI drone that has flown off with its new DJI Flyaway Coverage plan.

The DJI Flyaway Coverage plan is part of the DJI Care Refresh service, but you still have to pay a nominal amount to get a replacement unit, instead of paying the full price for a new drone. “Flyaway Coverage is now included in DJI Care Refresh service for DJI Mini 2 and Mavic Air 2, including for those who have already purchased DJI Care Refresh service for these products. If a flyaway incident occurs, simply pay the corresponding service fee to obtain a replacement product,” explains the company.

READ MORE: Drone maker DJI and Chinese chip giant SMIC added to US government’s Entity List

For the DJI Mini 2, the flyaway coverage will set you back by $225, while the pricier Mavic Air 2 will cost $399 to get a replacement unit in case of a flyaway accident. However, a few conditions need to be met in order to avail the service. The company says that users must have linked their DJI account and remote controller with the drone via the DJI Fly app. Also, the number of flyaway replacements you can avail depends on the DJI Care Refresh plan you opt for:

1. DJI Care Refresh (1-year plan) offers two replacements, including one chance to use Flyaway Coverage.
2. DJI Care Refresh (2-year plan) offers three replacements, including two chances to use Flyaway Coverage.
3. DJI Care Refresh+ offers one replacement chance for damage or Flyaway Coverage in the second year.

In addition to flyaway coverage, the DJI Care Refresh service also covers incidents such as water damage, collisions, and dropping.

VIA: DroneDJ

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
Gaming monitors, Marshall Bluetooth speakers, and more accessories are on sale
Check out the latest deals on gaming monitors, Bluetooth speakers, wireless earbuds from Apple, Samsung and more
blood glucose monitoring
Samsung and Apple’s upcoming smartwatches might allow blood glucose monitoring
While Samsung published a report of its work on non-invasive blood glucose monitoring a year, Apple is already testing its efficiency too.
Roborock S7
Roborock brings upgrades to S7 robot vacuum at CES 2021
The Roborock S7 will be available on Amazon in the United States on March 24 for an MSRP of USD 649.