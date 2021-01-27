Imagine flying your DJI drone and suddenly a strong gush of wind carries it away, out from your sight and your controller’s range, never to be seen again. Or, if it is hacked and stolen mid-way. Or, if it gets a mind of its own and takes off to meet other drones plotting against humanity. Whatever be the story here, DJI now offers replacement coverage for your DJI drone that has flown off with its new DJI Flyaway Coverage plan.

The DJI Flyaway Coverage plan is part of the DJI Care Refresh service, but you still have to pay a nominal amount to get a replacement unit, instead of paying the full price for a new drone. “Flyaway Coverage is now included in DJI Care Refresh service for DJI Mini 2 and Mavic Air 2, including for those who have already purchased DJI Care Refresh service for these products. If a flyaway incident occurs, simply pay the corresponding service fee to obtain a replacement product,” explains the company.

For the DJI Mini 2, the flyaway coverage will set you back by $225, while the pricier Mavic Air 2 will cost $399 to get a replacement unit in case of a flyaway accident. However, a few conditions need to be met in order to avail the service. The company says that users must have linked their DJI account and remote controller with the drone via the DJI Fly app. Also, the number of flyaway replacements you can avail depends on the DJI Care Refresh plan you opt for:

1. DJI Care Refresh (1-year plan) offers two replacements, including one chance to use Flyaway Coverage.

2. DJI Care Refresh (2-year plan) offers three replacements, including two chances to use Flyaway Coverage.

3. DJI Care Refresh+ offers one replacement chance for damage or Flyaway Coverage in the second year.

In addition to flyaway coverage, the DJI Care Refresh service also covers incidents such as water damage, collisions, and dropping.

VIA: DroneDJ