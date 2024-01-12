We start today’s offers with an exciting deal for anyone interested in buying the base model of the Samsung Galaxy S23, as you can now pick one up for just $696 thanks to the latest 13 percent discount that will get you more than $100 in instant savings on this new and unlocked device.

Samsung Galaxy S23 $696 $800 Save $104 The Samsung Galaxy S23 enters the market as a leading option for those who want a compact flagship. It ships with the powerful, yet efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and has a triple camera array that's proven itself to be reliable in any scenario. $696 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Samsung’s Galaxy S series smartphone lineup will soon get a refresh, as we’re expecting Samsung to launch the new Galaxy S24 series during the next Galaxy Unpacked event that will take place on January 17. So, this might be one of the best moments to get your hands on any model of the current series, especially since you can now get your hands on the base model for as low as $696 when you go for the Green variant with 128GB storage space.

This model comes with a 50MP primary shooter and amazing Night Mode photography to capture the best shots even in low light. You also get 8K video recording, which will be quite convenient if you’re interested in making video content. You also get long-lasting battery life, one of the fastest processors available from Qualcomm, an Adaptive Display, and other amazing features.

Of course, you can also opt for the other color variants, but savings won’t be the same as the other options top out at $700. If you want more storage space, I suggest you go for the Phantom Black model that’s now going for $851 with 256GB storage space, but I suggest you hurry, as there are limited numbers available as companies are making room for the upcoming Galaxy S24 series.

You can also get fabulous deals on other great Android devices, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 that currently sells for $875, or get the even more affordable Google Pixel 7a, as it now sells for just $399 thanks to a very attractive 20 percent discount. And while you’re at it, you can also get your hands on the iOttie Aivo Connect, a hands-free wireless charger and car mount that sells for $55 thanks to a $5 coupon, or get the iOttie Auto Sense 2 Fold Qi Wireless Car Charger for the same price if you’re planning on getting a larger foldable device.