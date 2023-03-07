Foldable and rollable screens are the next big thing in mobile devices, but which is better? We explore the tech behind them and their pros and cons.

While a lot of people might say that the smartphone industry has reached a plateau in terms of innovation, recent developments in flexible screen technologies have proven otherwise. Foldable screen technology has already revolutionized how we interact with our smartphones, and the unveiling of rollable screens at the MWC 2023 suggests that this technology is poised to make a significant impact on the industry as well. In this article, we will take a close look at the foldable and rollable display designs, their advantages and disadvantages, and see which smartphone design is better.

Foldable Display Technology

The concept of foldable displays is no longer a mystery in today's world. In fact, you can even say that in the year 2023, foldable smartphones are going mainstream. Yet, the technology behind this type of display remains largely unknown. As the name suggests, foldable screen technology refers to screens that can be folded in half, like a book or a piece of paper.

HONOR Magic Vs captured by Jaime Rivera

The foldable screen technology is quite complex. It consists of multiple layers of flexible OLED displays, touch sensors, and protective coatings. These layers are then fused together to create a single display that can be folded without damage. Regular smartphone glass — such as Corning's Gorilla Glass — can't be used for this purpose, as they are rigid and cannot flex like the materials used in foldable screens.

Coming back to the foldable displays, these displays 'fold' around hinges. These hinges are quite essential to the foldable design. Just like a piece of paper, the display can fold in either an inward or outward direction, vertically or horizontally — as you like. Smartphone makers like Samsung, HUAWEI, and OPPO have released foldable devices in various form factors over the years, and so far, there are three major designs that have been adopted by these OEMS:

The first is the inward folding tablet-to-phone design, as seen in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The device opens up to reveal a larger tablet-sized display, which can be folded inwards to form a smaller, more compact device. Most smartphone makers are adopting this design for their foldables.

The second is the inward folding phone-to-clamshell design, which has been in devices such as the OPPO Find N2 Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 4. This design allows the phone to fold inwardly, much like a clamshell, to occupy less space in the pocket or bag. This design is reminiscent of phones from the 2000s but with modern technology and capabilities.

The third is the outward folding phone-to-tablet design, such as the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2. This device features a flexible display on the outer side. It folds outwardly to reveal a larger tablet-sized display, which can then be folded back inwards to a smaller, more portable size.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Foldables

Foldable form factor offers a lot of advantages, and one of the most significant benefits of this is the larger screen real estate that they offer. With a foldable display, users can have a tablet-sized screen in a form factor that is much more portable and convenient to carry around. In fact, our own Jaime Rivera is so much in love with this form factor that he now prefers the Galaxy Z Fold 4 over other smartphones due to its larger, more versatile display.

Foldable smartphones are also great for those who multitask on their device. With a larger screen, users can open multiple apps side by side, making it easier to work on multiple tasks at once. Google has also been working hard on Android to make it better for such devices and make of its large screen real estate.

However, every coin has two sides. One of the most significant drawbacks of foldable displays is the display crease. Like a piece of paper, the foldable display also forms a crease when it is folded and unfolded. This can affect the overall viewing experience. While a lot of companies have been working towards minimizing the crease, as of yet, no practical solution has been found to address this issue. Another issue related to the hinge mechanism is that it is a moving part, and as such, may be subject to wear and tear over time. This can lead to issues such as reduced durability, compromised functionality, and increased risk of damage to the device.

Then there is the issue of the gap that appears between the folding parts of the display when the phone is in its folded state. This gap can be a point of weakness for the device as dust, and other particles can easily accumulate inside, potentially causing damage to the display over time. While some companies, such as OPPO and HONOR, have developed solutions to address this issue, the current most popular and widely available foldable device, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4, still has a noticeable gap in its folded state.

It is also worth noting that foldable smartphones and devices are still relatively new, and they come with a premium price tag. This means that only a select few can afford them, limiting their appeal to a niche market. Another disadvantage is their thickness and weight, which can make them cumbersome to carry around.

Rollable Display Technology

Rollable screen technology is in which the display can be rolled up like a scroll or a piece of paper. They are kind of like foldables, in the way that they also use multiple layers of flexible OLED displays and touch sensors, but instead of folding, they have a motorized mechanism that rolls and unrolls the screen. When the mechanism is activated, which is usually done by clicking a button or through software, one part of the display moves away from the other, resulting in a larger tablet-like display.

Nevertheless, it is worth noting that rollable screen technology is still in its relative infancy compared to foldables. Only a few companies have showcased their rollable devices, with Motorola being the latest to join the list. However, there are no commercially available rollable smartphones currently on the market. While rollable smartphones also offer a new way to design smartphones, their development is also geared towards addressing certain limitations associated with foldables:

Advantages and Disadvantages of Rollables

Similar to foldable devices, rollable screens can be extended or retracted depending on the user's needs. The not only provide a more flexible and adaptable experience, but can adjust to the content being displayed. Compared to traditional smartphones, they offer a larger screen real estate, without the bulkiness of foldables.

Foldable screens also have a crease down the middle, which can be distracting when viewing content or using the device. Rollable devices do not usually have a crease, since the flexible OLED display moves along with motor, providing a seamless and uninterrupted display. Additionally, rollable screens do not have a gap like foldable devices do.

Another advantage of rollable screen technology is that it eliminates the need for a secondary cover screen. Foldable smartphones typically have a smaller cover screen that allows users to access basic functions, such as answering calls or checking notifications, without having to open the device. However, this secondary screen can be limited in functionality and add to the overall thickness of the device. With a rollable screen, there is no need for a secondary screen, as the device can be extended or retracted to provide more or less screen real estate as needed.

Rollable screens can also be used in a variety of form factors. While foldable screens are typically limited to a book-style tablet or clamshell-like design, rollable screens can be used in a variety of configurations. For example, the rollable screen technology can also be used in laptops, such as the Lenovo Rollable Laptop Concept, which won our Best of MWC 2023 award. This provides greater flexibility for device manufacturers to create unique and innovative designs.

However, there are some disadvantages as well. Rollable screens have a motorized mechanism that allows the display to be extended or retracted, which can be prone to malfunction over time. This can be a concern for users who rely on their smartphones for everyday use and need a device that is reliable and durable.

Like foldable smartphones, rollable smartphones tend to be bulky and thick. This is because the motorized mechanism necessary to extend and retract the screen takes up quite a lot of space. Moreover, as mentioned before there are currently no commercially available rollable smartphones. This is partly due to the technology being quite new and high production costs associated with rollable technology.

Which Flexible Screen Technology is Better?

All in all, both foldables and rollables offer unique advantages and disadvantages. While there are plenty of foldable smartphones that you can buy right now, they have a number of cons such as low durability, crease in the middle of the display and much more. On the other hand, while rollable smartphones offer a more flexible and versatile experience, they may be more prone to malfunction and have limited availability.

In the end, it is safe to conclude that both foldables and rollables are still in the early stages of development. As manufacturers continue to experiment with these new technologies, we can expect to see improvements in technology and design in the coming years.