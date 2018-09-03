Foldable smartphones are right around the corner

A recent DigiTimes report claims that foldable smartphones are coming at the end of 2018 or in early 2019. We already knew manufacturers are racing to become the first with a foldable offering. Goes hand in hand with the other race of being the first one to unveil a 5G smartphone.

Samsung is mentioned as the company that’s leading efforts for foldable smartphones, as demand for flexible OLED panels is going up. Samsung is a leading manufacturer of displays as well. The report claims that “Samsung Display has seen the fastest development in the flexible OLED sector“. Other key players, like Chinese BOE Technology and LG Display are reportedly playing catch-up.

However, the research makes a clear differentiation between in-folding and out-folding display technologies, with the former being the “less complicated”. Still, the report mentions that “the development of flexible OLED panels has also migrated to the second phase focusing on foldable panels with a curvature radius of less than 1.0R, from the first phase development centering on bendable models“.

What does all this mean? According to the report, Samsung has finalized development of OLED panels with a curvature radius of less than 1.0R. Furthermore, Samsung is already allegedly testing foldable smartphones featuring displays developed by its display division. LG, on the other hand, is lagging a tad behind, but still ahead of their own target, which was the end of 2019, claims the report.