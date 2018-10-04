We may soon begin to witness the arrival of many smartphones with foldable screens. We have heard Samsung and Huawei talk about the subject, but now we confirmation from LG that they will also launch their own.

LG is getting everything ready to launch their first foldable display smartphone. This has been confirmed directly from Hwang Jeong-hwan during the press conference for the launch of the V40 ThinQ. Now, the most important thing here is that they won’t enter the race to see which company delivers a foldable smartphone first. Unlike Samsung and Huawei, they are going to wait until they have a device that will provide value to customers.