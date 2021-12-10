Foldable OPPO Find N flashes no-crease design in real life image

We’ve posted fresh new renders of the upcoming OPPO Find N earlier today, and told you that the company will reportedly announce its first foldable flagship next week on the second day of the INNO DAY 2021 event. As it turns out, the product is very real, and someone managed to get their hands on the device, and capture a photo of the device while unfolded.

A now-deleted Weibo post showed off the device from a bottom angle while unfolded on a flat surface. The images were re-posted by Ishan Agarwal on Twitter. The image reveals that the OPPO Find N will have a stereo speaker setup, with each speaker neatly placed on each corner of the device. The sim card slot will also be placed on the bottom, alongside a microphone and a USB-C charging port.

The display will have a punch-hole cutout on the top left edge for the selfie shooter, and the bezels seem acceptable and modern by today’s standards. That’s not the main thing that catches attention though, it’s the fact that there doesn’t seem to be a display crease, like on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and other foldable devices from Xiaomi or HUAWEI. It’s not clear if it’s just an optical illusion, but it sure looks like the display is flat without a display crease.

If this turns out to be true and legitimate, OPPO may just be the first company to release or show off a foldable smartphone without the somewhat frustrating display crease – although I have got used to it after a few weeks on my Galaxy Z Fold 3, and don’t notice it anymore.

Unfortunately, we still have no concrete information about the specifications, but previous rumors claimed it will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, run ColorOS 12 based on Android 12, and have a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65W fast wired charging.