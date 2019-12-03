The foldable Motorola RAZR was probably the most anticipated foldable smartphone this year. It’s the first clamshell foldable smartphone, and we were really impressed with the company’s initial effort.

However, if this recently uncovered patent application is of any indication, Motorola will likely combine the foldable RAZR and its Moto Mods concept for a possible modular foldable RAZR next year.

The folks over at LetsGoDigital came across a patent application that suggests exactly the above. Published in August by USPTO, the patent application describes a clamshell foldable smartphone design which could be enhanced with modules, pretty much like Moto Mods before.

This 2020 device will, as noted by the report, include a “fisheye camera and a modular system, to be able to add extra hardware components, such as a projector or a high-quality stereo speaker“.

It is not clear whether this device will include a single foldable display, or two separate panels.

The patent describes that the device takes a T-form when unfolded. This will likely be the modular part of the device, but, at this point, like with any patent application, we have to mention that there might be a chance for none of this to ever make it into a commercially available product.

More images and illustrations at the source link below.

Source: LetsGoDigital