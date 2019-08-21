Foldable Motorola RAZR coming in December for $1,500, report claims

The upcoming foldable Motorola RAZR has been in the headlines for quite some time, and a company executive confirmed back in February that the device is being developed and on its way. Since then we have seen or heard nothing substantial about the foldable smartphone, but today’s report anticipates the launch window, as well as the price tag.

End of year, most likely December, is when the foldable Motorola RAZR should be announced in the United States, where it will reportedly go for $1,500. This price tag is similar to the one we’ve heard with the occasion of other reports. Just a tad later, around December 2019 or January 2020, the phone will also be available for purchase in Europe, for €1,500.

The report suggests that everything we’ve seen and heard about the phone, design-wise, is true, or very close to the truth. The foldable will have a large display that will fold inside like a clamshell, with a smaller display on the outside for notifications when closed.

Early reports anticipated the specs of the Motorola RAZR, mentioning a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 4- and 6GB of RAM configurations, 64- and 128GB of storage options, a foldable 6.20-inch panel with 876×2142 resolution, and a 2,730mAh battery.