The company finally decided to put an end to rumors and speculation by making the foldable Moto RAZR official. It is being referred to as the “flippable cell phone”, a remake of a classic, with 2019 technology inside. It is built around a foldable display that folds into a smaller, more portable form factor.

With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chip at its core, the foldable Moto RAZR features a main, 6.2-inch, foldable pOLED display with HD resolution of 2142 x 876 pixels and 21:9 aspect ration Cinemavision screen ratio. There’s a secondary, external (quick view) screen of 2.7 inches, gOLED type, with a resolution of 600 x 800 pixels and 4:3 aspect ratio, serving as a ticker/notification display.

There are 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, on a footprint that’s 205gr. in weight and measures 14mm when folded (the chin measures the same when unfolded).

Powering everything there’s a 2,510mAh battery with 15W TurboPower capabilities, and Android 9 Pie, in a build that’s splash-proof with water resistant nanocoating.

There are two camera on the phone: a main, 16MP, f/1.7, 1.22um, EIS-enabled unit for the back, and a 5MP, f/2.0, 1.12um- shooter on the front.

How much will you have to pay for this new take on an old form factor? The Moto RAZR will be available in the U.S. exclusively on Verizon. Pre-orders start on December 26, 2019, with in-store availability beginning January 9, 2020. The phone goes for $1,499.99.

In Canada, the new RAZR will be available early 2020, and it will also be present on sale in select markets across Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia.

