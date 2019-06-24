Android

Foldable Microsoft Surface tablet hinted for 2020

A foldable Microsoft Surface tablet is planned by the company for the first half of next year, according to a research firm cited by Forbes. The tablet is reportedly going to feature two 9-inch screens with a 4:3 aspect ratio, and will be able to run Android apps.

While Microsoft said it can not comment on future products, the research firm, based on “supply chain info”, suggests it will be powered by Intel’s 10nm Lakefield processor and run “Windows 10 OS new version” for dual display user interface.

While it is not known whether it will support 5G or only LTE, the device will reportedly be an always-connected one, so a SIM slot should be on the spec sheet. While there’s plenty of time until the second half of next year, for when the report suggests this foldable Microsoft Surface, we’ll keep an eye out for future reports of what might be Microsoft’s first foldable device.

