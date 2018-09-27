Foldable Lenovo phone prototype shown off in video

Foldable or bendable, alongside 5G, are the future. Not so distant future. These devices are imminent, and lot of companies are working on their prototypes. Samsung, LG, Huawei, and Lenovo (as you can see below), are just some of the giants preparing their next-wave flagship smartphones that embrace modern technologies.

The brief video shows a foldable Lenovo phone. It is unusually tall, but that doesn’t pose a problem as it folds in half. It doesn’t bend flat, as the folding mechanism employed is pretty similar to the one on the Surface Book 2. However, you can see it fully functioning, with the screen responding to touches and the phone executing commands thrown at it.

Of course, this is a prototype. There’s no telling when Lenovo will have such a product commercially available. Still, it shows the progress of technology, and what you can expect in the very near future. Check out the video below and let us know what you think. Would you fancy a device that you can fold?