While Android phone manufacturers are working on foldable smartphones since 2018, and have launched devices like Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X, Apple is still a couple of years away from announcing a foldable iPhone. According to a report, the Cupertino company is actively working on developing its first foldable iPhone. It goes on to say that Apple could launch its first foldable device in September 2022. Currently, the company is tipped to be in the process of testing the screen and bearings of the first foldable iPhone.

The latest development comes from Taiwanese media firm Money.udn.com, which cited supply chain sources to report that Apple is working on bringing its first foldable iPhone in 2022. It is said that Samsung will be the display supplier and the bearings will be manufactured by several suppliers. As per the report, New Nikko will be the main supplier and Hon Hai will assemble the foldable handset. For reference, Hon Hai is reported to be one of Apple’s largest foundry for iPhones. Furthermore, Nippon Nippon will also procure bearings for the upcoming product, and Apple is rumored to rely heavily on the research and development done by the Taiwanese company for its foldable hinge.

It is being said that the foldable phone requires rigorous folding tests, and past foldable phones have been tested for about 1,00,000 times for durability. Notably, this isn’t the first time that we are hearing about rumors for the foldable iPhone. In February 2020, Apple patented a new hinge design for a foldable. According to the patent, it could build a unique hinge design that enables sufficient space between the two displays for the flexible screen to retract into, when folded. This space between the hinge might allow the display to stay in a curved state to prevent any crease or tension. You can read more about it here.