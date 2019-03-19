This is what the Apple foldable iPhone could look like

An Apple foldable iPhone might not arrive until next year, but the Cupertino-based company will definitely have to join the party. 5G and foldable smartphones are the current trends, and Apple will need to ride the wave if it wants to stay relevant in the industry. Rumors suggest that the iPhone-maker is already working on something along these lines, and the concept video shows us what it may actually look like.

The back, in this concept, features the Huawei Mate 20 Pro-like square triple-camera arrangement that has already been rumored. The concept envisions an out-folding design with a larger inner screen, and a smaller outer display. This is the exact approach Samsung used for its Galaxy Fold.

The concept features a 6.6-inch screen on the outside, and a 8.3-inch display on the inside. Check out the video below and let us know if you’d like an Apple foldable iPhone that would look and operate like the one in the concept. It will likely not happen, at least not as depicted, but still.