Samsung foldable smartphone will get its own Infinity Display

Next week is when Samsung is going to hold its Developer Conference. We’ve been hearing several reports, official or otherwise, that at said conference, the company will share more details about its foldable smartphone. Whether we’ll see the actual phone, a prototype, a concept, or just general information is yet unknown. However, a recent trademark filing indicates that the phone will sport an Infinity Display.

Infinity Display is what Samsung’s been calling it’s large displays on small bezel-phones like the recent Galaxy S and Galaxy Note models. The trademark filing mentions a particular “Infinity V”, which makes a lot of sense. Infinity would stand for a tall screen on a small screen-to-body ratio phone, and the V would literally describe the fact that it folds, as the letter indicates.

This also may or may not mean that this Infinity V display will have rounded edges, as we’ve seen the Infinity Display moniker user on both rounded and regular screens. Project Valley was the codename for early foldable Samsung prototypes, and the fact that the letter V pops up again could be a hint. Whether the official, commercial name will be Galaxy F or Galaxy X is unclear, but we should know more next week.