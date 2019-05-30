Apple granted patent for foldable iDevice, could double fold

A foldable iPhone has been in the headlines since major Android manufacturers like Samsung and Huawei have released their first offerings. As usual, Apple will be likely late to this game as well, just as it’s rumored to only adopt 5G in 2020. Earlier this year, a patent filing was uncovered describing one way a foldable iPhone could materialize, and now a new set of patents have been granted for Apple and its foldable iDevices.

“Electronic devices having a flexible or bendable region” is what the patent describes, for “an electronic device having a display layer and a cover layer that are configured to fold or bend along a flexible or bendable region”, as Patently Apple reports.

The image below illustrates a device that could be either a phone or a tablet, and, what’s interesting, is that the patent also describes how this device could double fold to its closed state. Of course, patent applications don’t necessarily mean we’ll soon see, if ever, a commercially available product based on it, so don’t get your hopes up and keep skeptical for now.