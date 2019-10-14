Foldable Huawei Mate X on track for October launch

Unveiled at this year’s MWC 2019 in February, the Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone has been delayed due to various reasons, depending on who you ask. Initially the company wanted to spend more time developing the phone in order to avoid a Samsung-like embarrassment; later Huawei said the delay was due to the slow 5G deployment (the Mate X is a 5G phone), and the company seems to have taken this time to beef up its internals.

Rumored for November, the Mate X is in mass production according to a report from China, and is on track for an October launch. The official price, as announced, was $2,250, but that was before the delays, and the improvements Huawei made to both the outside and the inside of the phone. Once the device will be officially available — we’re still waiting for Huawei to confirm — we’ll see if the price tag remains unchanged.