Android

Foldable Huawei Mate X on track for October launch

Contents

Unveiled at this year’s MWC 2019 in February, the Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone has been delayed due to various reasons, depending on who you ask. Initially the company wanted to spend more time developing the phone in order to avoid a Samsung-like embarrassment; later Huawei said the delay was due to the slow 5G deployment (the Mate X is a 5G phone), and the company seems to have taken this time to beef up its internals.

Rumored for November, the Mate X is in mass production according to a report from China, and is on track for an October launch. The official price, as announced, was $2,250, but that was before the delays, and the improvements Huawei made to both the outside and the inside of the phone. Once the device will be officially available — we’re still waiting for Huawei to confirm — we’ll see if the price tag remains unchanged.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
GSMArena
Source
Sina
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
5G, Android, foldable smartphone, foldable smartphones, Huawei, Mate X, News, Rumors
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.