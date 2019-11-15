Officially launched on October 23 in China, the Huawei Mate X, the company’s first foldable smartphone, went on sale today, as originally planned.

Samsung managed to beat the Mate X with its own Galaxy Fold, which launched in the country a week earlier, on November 8, and sold out pretty fast.

The Mate X, however, is a 5G-enabled phone, opposed to Samsung’s foldable, featuring the Kirin 980 processor, paired with the Balong 5000 modem for 5G, and a 4,500mAh battery than can be charged to 85 percent in half an hour, thanks to 55W fast charging.

It has an 8-inch screen when unfolded, 6.6-inches on the front when folded, with the 6.38-inch part of the panel being folded back. The phone goes for 16,999 yuan (a little over $2,400, depending on the exchange rate), and, just like the Mate 30-series, it launches without official Google support.

According to several reports, just like in the case of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X sold out within minutes. A second round of sales is scheduled for next week, November 22.

Source: The New York Times