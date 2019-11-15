Author
Tags

Officially launched on October 23 in China, the Huawei Mate X, the company’s first foldable smartphone, went on sale today, as originally planned.

Samsung managed to beat the Mate X with its own Galaxy Fold, which launched in the country a week earlier, on November 8, and sold out pretty fast.

The Mate X, however, is a 5G-enabled phone, opposed to Samsung’s foldable, featuring the Kirin 980 processor, paired with the Balong 5000 modem for 5G, and a 4,500mAh battery than can be charged to 85 percent in half an hour, thanks to 55W fast charging.

It has an 8-inch screen when unfolded, 6.6-inches on the front when folded, with the 6.38-inch part of the panel being folded back. The phone goes for 16,999 yuan (a little over $2,400, depending on the exchange rate), and, just like the Mate 30-series, it launches without official Google support.

According to several reports, just like in the case of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X sold out within minutes. A second round of sales is scheduled for next week, November 22.

Source: The New York Times

You May Also Like
Huawei Mate 30 Pro review

Huawei Mate 30 Pro review: the best phone you can’t get, and that’s OK

In our Huawei Mate 30 Pro review we’re trying to answer the question of whether the phone can survive without Google support, and should you buy it?

Companies could soon get licenses to sell to Huawei

Good news for Huawei: In a recent Bloomberg interview, Commerce Secretary W. Ross said he was optimistic about reaching a “Phase One” China deal this month.

The upcoming Moto Razr has been spotted in the wild, with a huge chin

It seems that the new Moto Razr is already being caught in the wild, with a huge chin, and there’s a picture to prove it