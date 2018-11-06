Samsung made it pretty obvious yesterday that it is taking foldable displays a priority. The Samsung Developer Conference that takes place this week is when we expect to hear and see something regarding the future Samsung foldable smartphone. That might come in the shape of a concept, prototype, or just explaining the technology, and how the company sees the future.

More confirmation arrives from the official Samsung Developers Conference 2018 app. As you can see in the screenshot below, Samsung is planning on telling the world how foldable displays will create a completely new and exciting experience. At the Conference, the Korean phone-maker is also planning on unveiling the concept of its upcoming user experience by introducing the Android 9 Pie beta program.

All in all, it’s going to be an exciting Conference. It kicks off November 7 as a two-day get-together, and, while we might not see an actual device, we’re definitely looking forward to hearing and seeing Samsung’s vision and where it sees the future of foldable smartphones going.