Flipkart logo
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Flipkart has launched a hyperlocal delivery service called Flipkart Quick. It aims to deliver products within 90 minutes. It will offer a catalog of over 2000 products that includes digitizing local kiranas. The service will have categories like Grocery, Fresh, Dairy, Meat, Mobiles, Electronics Accessories, Stationery Items and Home Accessories. 

For Flipkart Quick, customers can choose between getting their product delivered within 90 minutes of ordering or select a 2-hour window according to their convenience. Further, the company will charge a minimum delivery fee of Rs 29. The products can be ordered between 6 AM to midnight.

Flipkart Quick will first go live in Bengaluru in select neighborhoods including. It includes Whitefield, Panathur, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Banashankari, KR Puram, and Indira Nagar.

Via: Fonearena

You May Also Like
Reliance Jio
Google to invest $4.5 billion in Reliance Jio
The company became debt-free after getting 11 back-to-back investments in Jio Platforms.
Flipkart buys Walmart India Business to launch Flipkart Wholesale in India
Flipkart Wholesale is said to begin its operations in August.
Amazon
Amazon forays into financial services with the launch of auto insurance in India
The auto insurance is available to customers through Amazon Pay on the company’s website and app.