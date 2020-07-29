Flipkart has launched a hyperlocal delivery service called Flipkart Quick. It aims to deliver products within 90 minutes. It will offer a catalog of over 2000 products that includes digitizing local kiranas. The service will have categories like Grocery, Fresh, Dairy, Meat, Mobiles, Electronics Accessories, Stationery Items and Home Accessories.

For Flipkart Quick, customers can choose between getting their product delivered within 90 minutes of ordering or select a 2-hour window according to their convenience. Further, the company will charge a minimum delivery fee of Rs 29. The products can be ordered between 6 AM to midnight.

Flipkart Quick will first go live in Bengaluru in select neighborhoods including. It includes Whitefield, Panathur, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Banashankari, KR Puram, and Indira Nagar.

Via: Fonearena