At the end of September, OnePlus announced the OnePlus TV, with an initial availability exclusive to India. India will soon get another brand-name Smart TV, this time around, by giant retailer Flipkart.

Similar to how HMD Global licensed the Nokia brand for its smartphones, Flipkart licensed the Nokia brand for its upcoming Smart TV line-up (Nokia used to be in the TV business as well, back in the day).

While details are scarce, there will be an entire Nokia Smart TV line-up, so not just one model, and sound will be delivered by JBL by Harman speakers.

Source: Flipkart (PDF)
Via: Engadget

