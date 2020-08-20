Continuing Flipkart’s branding partnership with Nokia, the e-commerce company has launched a new Nokia Media Streamer. The new Android-based streaming device for televisions is priced at Rs 3,499. It is set to go on sale on August 28 on Flipkart.

The Nokia Media Streamer comes with a dedicated remote. It enables Google Assistant support, and also has hotkeys for Netflix and Zee5. The device runs Android TV 9 Pie. It offers up to full-HD resolution streaming, and has built-in Chromecast and support for Dolby Audio.

The Flipkart Nokia Media Streamer comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It is powered by an unspecified quad-core processor, paired with a Mali 450 GPU. The device is also said to support various apps on the Google Play Store.

Via: Gadgets360