We have excellent news for those interested in starting 2024 with brand-new home office furniture, which starts with you heading over to FlexiSpot.com, where you will score up to 50 percent savings on some of the best standing desks and ergonomic chairs you can get today.

Flexispot Standing Desk Get massive savings on some of the best standing desks, ergonomic chairs, and more from FlexiSpot during the latest New Year Sale. See at Flexispot

Savings start with the FlexiSpot E7 Premium Standing Desk, which now sells for $310 after receiving a very compelling 38 percent discount. This model normally sells for $500, which means you get to score $190 in instant savings. And if you want to score the best deal today, you will pick up a new C7 Premium Ergonomic Office Chair for $330 after receiving a 50 percent discount.

FlexiSpot has a vast selection of quality standing desks that have been tested for durability and stability, as “flexible doesn’t mean flimsy.” The company offers tons of options that will let you select the size and color of your desktop, with options going from Oak Veneers and Walnut Veneers to solid colors and more. Plus, you can go from the smallest 48x24-inch model to a massive 72x30-inch canvas to work on, and you can also customize your order starting with the Frame-only option to getting an Ergo or Gaming Series top, and you can also add wireless chargers and drawers if you want extra features.

The best part about this amazing special sales event is that the company will be giving out fifty free orders as gifts for its customers in the upcoming days, so I suggest you get your gear, save some money, and cross your fingers to see if you’re one of the lucky winners to get your order for free.