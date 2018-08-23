Wearables

The world’s first flexible OLED watch is coming from InnoLux

Contents
flexible OLED watch

InnoLux is about to showcase the world’s first flexible OLED watch at the upcoming Touch Taiwan 2018 convention that takes place in Taipei between August 29-31. The company’s booth, named “Hi Display! Smart Home”, will display a smartwatch with a flexible OLED display, said Natasha Chen, Associate Director of Mobile Product of InnoLux.

It will feature a 1.39-inch flexible P-OLED screen with 400 x 400 resolution, manufactured with LTPS process. The flexible display’s curve can match the bend of the watch (and wrist) for better ergonomics, as well as improved design. Chen also added that the panel maker has other flexible OLED-based wearable devices planned. They will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the world’s first flexible OLED watch, the company is also proud of its HRMD. The High Reflective Memory Display is aimed at the sport watch market. Said sport watch will feature a 1.19-inch screen with 240 x 240 resolution. The advantages of HRMD are extremely low power consumption rates, which makes it suitable for outdoor use and smart wearables.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Innolux
Posted In
Wearables
Tags
Display, flexible display, flexible watch, News, P-OLED, smartwatch, sport watch
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.