flexible OLED watch

InnoLux is about to showcase the world’s first flexible OLED watch at the upcoming Touch Taiwan 2018 convention that takes place in Taipei between August 29-31. The company’s booth, named “Hi Display! Smart Home”, will display a smartwatch with a flexible P-OLED display, said Natasha Chen, Associate Director of Mobile Product of InnoLux.

It will feature a 1.39-inch flexible P-OLED screen with 400 x 400 resolution, manufactured with LTPS process. The flexible display’s curve can match the bend of the watch (and wrist) for better ergonomics, as well as improved design. Chen also added that the panel maker has other flexible OLED-based wearable devices planned. They will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the world’s first flexible P-OLED watch, the company is also proud of its HRMD. The High Reflective Memory Display is aimed at the sport watch market. Said sport watch will feature a 1.19-inch screen with 240 x 240 resolution. The advantages of HRMD are extremely low power consumption rates, which makes it suitable for outdoor use and smart wearables.




