Twitter started experimenting with Fleets – its own take on Stories that were popularized by Instagram and Snapchat – back in March, but so far, testing has been limited to a handful of countries. Today, the company has announced that Fleets as a feature is now available to Twitter users in India as well.

In case you’re wondering, Fleets are essentially ephemeral tweets that will disappear after 24 hours. Moreover, no one will be able to like, retweet, or publicly comment on your Fleets, providing you a medium to express yourself freely without having to worry about other people’s reactions to it.

As for followers, they’ll be able to see Fleets at the top of their home page. Fleets can include text, photo, GIF, or a video, and if your DMs are open, your followers can react to them as well. In order to react to a Fleet, just click on it to send a direct message or an emoji, and then you can continue the conversation in the DMs.

