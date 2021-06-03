Realme GT went official in China back in March, and it is now set to go global soon. It is now confirmed that the device is headed to Europe. The Snapdragon 888-powered flagship was recently spotted on the Dutch testing company Telefication where it received certification. Now, the company has confirmed to XDA-Developers that it is indeed planning to bring the flagship smartphone to Europe. Moreover, the leaked price suggests that Realme GT could be the phone to beat in 2021 in terms of value for money.

The Realme GT features a 6.43-inch display that supports 2400 x 1080 (Full HD+) resolution and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes with features like 100% P3 color gamut and 98% NTSC. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 gigs of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the optics front, the Realme GT sports a triple rear camera setup of 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + a 2MP macro sensor. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery, which is divided into two 2,250mAh cells. It supports 65W Super Dart fast charging as well as reverse fast charging of 5W.

The Realme GT comes with dual speakers, which are Hi-Res certified alongside Dolby Atmos. There is Goodix’s Voice and Audio solutions, AudioCapture, and VoiceExperience software. Further, you get an optical under-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

As per a leakster, the Realme GT will be launched in Europe this month. It is said to start at €400 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and could go up to €450 for the 12GB+256GB variant. It is said to be made available in Blue (Glass) and Yellow (Vegan Leather) color options.