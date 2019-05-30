First European Flagship Microsoft Store opens in London on July 11

Microsoft is set to open its first European Flagship Microsoft Store on July 11, in London. The Windows-maker selected its location for the store in the heart of London, at Oxford Circus, at the junction of Regent Street and Oxford Street.

In close vicinity to Apple’s store, Microsoft’s store will cover 21,932 square feet over three floors. The store will include “immersive video walls, a community theater, workshops, training areas, and even an “Answer Desk” for tech support”, The Verge reports.

There will also be hardware displayed on location, from Surface to Xbox and computers manufactured by Microsoft’s hardware partners. While this is the first European Flagship Microsoft Store, the company already opened one in Sydney, as well as New York City.