iOS

Flagship iPad and MacBook models to adopt mini-LED displays

Contents

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo chimed in over the weekend to predict that the upcoming flagship MacBook and iPad models would adopt the new mini-LED display technology. He claims that while the color gamut on both the mini-LED and OLED panels are comparable, Apple would prefer the former as it is less susceptible to image burn-in as the latter.

The insane Pro Display XDR will roughly use around 570 LEDs for its backlight, according to reports, a number which said iPad and MacBook displays would take to a whopping 10,000. Another advantage that weighs in Apple’s possible choice is the fact that, while mini-LED technology production can be sourced to multiple manufacturers, OLED is still pretty much dependent on Samsung, which dominated the market.

Despite the technology being expensive at the moment, and future owners will likely pay a premium, the mini-LED iPad will likely not arrive before the first quarter of 2021, and the mini-LED MacBook in the second one of the same year.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
9to5mac
Posted In
iOS, Other OS
Tags
Apple, iPad, MacBook, mini LED, News, Rumors
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.