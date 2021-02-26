From door monitors to a home VPN, these are must-have items for the techie in your life

There’s more to technology than smartphones and laptops. Here are a variety of items that you or the techie in your life will wonder how they ever lived without. And as an added bonus, they’re all on sale at very special prices.

Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector

The Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector casts a 200-inch, cinema-quality image onto any surface. Prima features 200 lumens, four times the brightness of other portable projectors, delivering a sharp picture in any lighting condition. Connect it via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, or use plug-in cables to the projector’s ports. Get it on sale for just $199.99.

BentoStack PowerHub 5000

This compact accessory organizer combines a charge cover, Type-C hub, and a storage compartment, all in one stackable case. The Type-C hub comes with eight ports, plus a magnetic Apple Pencil holder on top, while the storage compartment has three custom spaces for smaller accessories. Get it on sale for just $99.99.

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

Get up to 12 hours of battery life from single charge, or get one hour of life after just a five-minute charge. These earphones deliver dynamic sound and are sweat- and water-resistant, making them perfect for working out. They pair easily with any IOS or Android device. Get it on sale for just $77.99.

Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware

Keep your information private, really private with this decentralized VPN and firewall that works even without a subscription. It is serverless and distributed, meaning user data isn’t logged, leaked or hacked. It features a seven-layer firewall that secures your entire home or business network. It blocks ads and trackers while monitoring web traffic. Get it on sale for just $199.99.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Keep an eye on your home, whether you’re inside or away with the most advanced Ring unit yet. It features a high-powered 1080P HD camera, two-way audio and a motion sensor to detect any movement outside your home. It has infrared night vision, allowing you to see activity in the dark, and allows you to answer your door from anywhere. Get it on sale for just $224.99.

