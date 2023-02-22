Here's our wishlist of features and hardware improvements we'd love to see on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables.

Five improvements we want to see on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are some of the best foldable smartphones on the market today. Samsung has ruled the foldable smartphone world for over three years, which is about to change slightly. Oppo, HONOR, HUAWEI, and Xiaomi have all caught up, making excellent flagships such as the new Oppo Find N2 Flip, Find N2, HONOR Magic Vs, and more.

No crease and a better hinge mechanism

The crease has improved significantly over the years on the Samsung Galaxy Z series devices, but they still remain an issue for many. Although they’re not as prominent as they once used to be, they’re still noticeable when viewing the displays from an angle. That’s not all; the crease can still be felt with hands, and accessories such as the S Pen on the Fold 4, further downgrading the experience.

The Galaxy Fold and Flip 3 series received a massive hinge redesign and another even bigger one on the Fold and Flip 4 series. However, that redesign didn’t solve all of the problems, and it focused primarily on reducing the device's overall weight and thickness.

In the future, we’re hoping to see Samsung take inspiration from HONOR and Oppo, as these two companies have already managed to decrease the crease to nearly none. The hinge mechanism on these devices also appears to show better and more promising results as they’re slim, add little to no extra bulk and weight, and can fully fold shut without a gap in the middle.

These are all issues Samsung is yet to address. We’re hoping that the fifth generation will come with even more improvements while retaining the excellent water resistance certificate – which is yet to be available on other competitors’ devices.

Better cameras

The Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 have much better camera sensors than their predecessors, but that doesn’t mean they’re as good as their Galaxy S series counterparts. The Galaxy Fold 4 captures impressive photos and video in all lighting conditions, but it’s far from a Galaxy S23 Ultra – which also costs less.

You could argue that the privilege of having a compact tablet in a foldable form factor costs premium – and you’re likely correct – but that doesn’t mean we’re not expecting a similar, even higher quality lenses on one of the most expensive and premium foldables on the market.

The Galaxy Flip 4 borrows its camera lens from the Galaxy S22 series. While it takes beautiful photos in all lighting environments, it feels like a step behind the Galaxy S series flagships. Due to the compact and foldable form factor, the device lacks a third telephoto sensor, which we’d love to see in the Flip series sooner or later.

The Galaxy Fold 4 borrowed a near-identical camera setup to the Galaxy S22 and S22+, both of which are premium smartphones costing nearly half of the Fold 4. While, once again, we understand that fitting a periscope camera lens may be difficult on a foldable, we’d love to see some improvements in this department, something that lives up to the price tag.

Faster charging

The Samsung Galaxy Flip and Fold 4 supports 25W fast wired charging, which is nowhere near the competition. For reference, the OPPO Find N2 and Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 support 67W fast wired charging, and even the new HONOR Magic Vs supports 66W fast wired charging. While none of these devices offer wireless charging, we’re looking forward to the day when Samsung catches up to the competition and offers fast charging speeds.

Samsung has long offered 45W fast wired charging to the Galaxy S series lineup, the Plus, and the Ultra models. Still, those devices often cap out at 25W maximum, rendering the faster power adapter useless and expensive.

Galaxy Z Flip 5: Bigger cover screen

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display, covered by Gorilla Glass Victus+. It’s an excellent display for previewing selfies, reading notifications, and processing information at a glance, but it’s not very useful, and doesn’t add a lot of benefits.

The new OPPO Find N2 Flip comes with a more useful 3.26-inch AMOLED panel, capable of displaying the camera viewfinder, and other neat features in a better way than Samsung. It’s far more user-friendly, and we’d love to see Samsung increase the size of its cover screen, and more functionalities to do more, even when the phone is fully shut and folded.

Galaxy Z Fold 5: Dedicated S Pen slot

The S Pen is really useful, and depending on who you ask, a crucial element for the entire foldable experience. As a Fold 4 user, I find it useful and a great tool to use occasionally, but it’s not practical as it requires a bulky case to store the pen. As a result, extra thickness makes it nearly impossible to use the phone as a GPS while traveling, and makes the experience more cumbersome.

The dedicated S Pen slot has been rumored since the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Fold 3 devices, and it’s about time that we see it on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5. Although, if rumors are anything to go by, the latest news indicate that it might not arrive in time for Fold 5, but there’s some hope to see it on the Fold 6 in 2024. Rumors are just that, rumors, and we could still see it this year, but we’ll have to wait and see until we have more concrete information from more reputable sources.

What else would you like to see on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable flagships in 2023? Let us know in the comments!