Not three, not four, but five Galaxy S10 models coming?

If this report is true, Samsung is apparently going to go all in with the 2019 flagship. We initially heard about three Galaxy S10 models, which then soon turned to four. There were plenty of rumors, reports, and leaks suggesting and even confirming both of these numbers. Today we’re hearing that we need to prepare for five Galaxy S10 models.

Aside from the ones we’re already heard about (entry level Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10, and top of the line Galaxy S10+), a new report talks about two additional 5G models. The two other models hinted will be 5G-enabled, and codenamed Beyond X and Beyond Bolt. We know one’s headed to Verizon, but a previous report claims that both of them will. There was another rumor suggesting a 5G Galaxy S10 model that will be a limited edition phone.

Whether these two 5G Galaxy S10 models will be identical to two other versions, or completely new models, is yet unknown. There are plenty of conflicting reports out there but everything should become clear in the coming days and weeks. We expect, as usual, for Samsung to bring some working prototypes to CES and show them off to partners and select members of the media. That’s when the leaks will really start pouring in.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly be the cheapest, with a standard flat non-punch-hole display. The standard S10 will feature the new Infinity O display, while the S10+ will be the true flagship with not one, but two punch holes to accommodate two cameras on the front. At least that’s what the rumors suggest at this point. And then there will be the color options, as well as storage and RAM options. We’re losing count.