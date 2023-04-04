The Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) will take place from June 5-9, and we’re already hearing rumors that Apple could make some massive changes to the watchOS 10 operating system. Some rumors claim that Apple could be introducing a complete revamp of the watch interface, and there are words about Apple unveiling a few new features.

According to Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter (via AppleInsider), watchOS 10 “should be a fairly extensive upgrade - with notable changes to the user interface - unlike iOS 17.” Gurman also states that version number 10 will be a big year for Apple, and we could see a complete design overhaul of the watchOS interface.

Recent rumors point to minor hardware improvements on the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra (2023) and Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatches. A software revamp could make it easier for Apple to convince users to upgrade from older models. Here’s a wishlist for what we want to see in the upcoming watchOS 10 software update.

Custom watch faces

Apple offers many watch faces with plenty of options to customize them. It lets users change the layout, colors, and add or remove complications to their liking. The watch faces are customizable, but they’ve been severely limited since they were announced many years ago. Users can still not set their own layouts and designs, and third-party developers never had the option to develop their own watch faces for Apple’s smartwatches.

It’s 2023, and with watchOS 10 around the corner, we hope to see Apple allow more freedom for developers and designers to create more unique watch faces for the devices.

More watch faces with dark mode

The Apple Watch Ultra introduced a new feature that allowed users to turn the display red. This lets users see and read the watch at night and in dimly lit environments. Many watch faces would look great with this night mode feature turned on, and we’d love to see it on more watch faces and devices, including the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2, as well as older models.

Better app layout options

The grid and list views have been standard on Apple Watches for many years. They do a decent job at giving users an option to view their entire library of installed applications, but they haven’t changed for several years. Some people prefer lists, others prefer the honeycomb grid, and there’s no right or wrong.

That said, there are many ways both the list view and the grid view could be improved. Sure enough, you can change the placement of the apps in grid view, but what if you could have a dedicated place for favorites items? Even better, what if you could have favorite lists that’d only include the list of things that you find important and use frequently? It would also be great if we could hide apps without deleting them, allowing users to manage their lists and grid layout better.

Improved health metrics

Apple Health and Fitness went through several changes over the years, and while Fitness is an amazing tool for those wanting to get in shape and stay healthy, there are many ways things could be improved.

One of the biggest complaints that Apple Watch users have is the fact that there is no rest mode, and there’s no feature to pause a streak and take a break. Many Apple Watch users like competing against friends and family, and while I understand it’s important to stay in shape and focus on training all the time, sometimes you need to relax and take a day off. Whether you’re on holiday, or in bed recovering from a cold, your watch must give you the ability to pause and take a break.

The Apple Watch is one of the most advanced tools helping millions of users track their health activities. We’d love to see even more metrics in different layouts displayed and available not just on the watch itself, but also on all Apple devices. A more personalized dashboard would go a long way, and it could help people tailor their experience based on what’s important to them.

Improved Siri

Siri received many updates and improvements over the last few years. However, it still lacks essential features that can be found in other competing platforms, such as Google’s Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa. Siri isn’t exclusive to the Apple Watch, but I thought it was worth mentioning as it plays a crucial role.

The voice assistant is still heavily restricted by Apple, and it still only provides proper support for Apple’s own services and integrations. Third-party support is there, but it’s limited as to what users can ask and what app developers are able to implement. It’s about time Apple finally takes Siri more seriously and provides the tools to developers to take better advantage of the smart assistant.

More independence from the iPhone would be great to see, but it’s highly unlikely that we’ll ever see it on the Apple Watch

Additionally, I would love to see the Apple Watch become more independent from iPhones. As it stands, all Apple Watches require an iPhone to set up and use, and it would be great to see if users would be able to set up an Apple Watch right out of the box. This has many benefits, including the option to track health without signing in with an Apple account, as well as the ability to pair and test the watch, as is.

While the idea of using the Apple Watch independently from an iPhone sounds good on paper, chances are, it would heavily restrict the smartwatch’s features, making little to no sense for Apple to enable such an option. That said, it’d still be good to see, but chances are, it won’t arrive with watchOS 10, and anytime soon, if ever.

