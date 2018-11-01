World’s most ergonomic Bluetooth headphones — now 62% off

Known for being the superior headphones for exercising and commuting to work, the True Wireless Fitness Bluetooth Headphones are ergonomically designed to sit extremely comfortably in and around your ear. Designed with precision craftsmanship, these headphones are perfect for anybody that enjoys listening to music or podcasts while on-the-go.

One of the best features in the True Wireless Fitness Bluetooth Headphones is the extra large lithium-ion battery. This powerful battery source allows up to 8 hours of playtime. Plus, you can wear these headphones in the rain thanks to the IPX4 water resistance.

At 62% off, the True Wireless Fitness Bluetooth Headphones will only cost you $44.99!

by Christopher Jin