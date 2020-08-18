While Google’s acquisition of Fitbit is facing a full-scale investigation from EU’s Competition Commission, the fitness hardware brand is apparently preparing to launch two new smartwatches and a fitness band. Prior to an official unveiling though, detailed renders of the upcoming Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense smartwatches, as well as the Fitbit Inspire 2 band have been leaked (via WinFuture).

Fitbit Versa 3 (Image: WinFuture)

The two Fitbit smartwatches share a lot of design elements such as their rounded main body and similar mechanism for replacing the bands. On closer inspection of the Versa 3’s rear panel, we can clearly make out the icons for 50M water resistance, GPS and support for voice commands, most likely facilitated by Google Assistant.

Fitbit Inspire 2 (Image: WinFuture)

As for the Fitbit Sense, there are icons for 50M water resistance, GPS, what appears to be temperature measurement, and some form of heart activity monitoring. Since both the smartwatches pack the heart rate tracking sensors, it appears that Fitbit Sense will differentiate from the Fitbit Versa 3 by offering ECG support. The Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness band also appears to take a button-less design approach similar to the aforementioned smartwatches as per the leaked renders.