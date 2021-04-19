Days after being leaked in all its glory, Fitbit has today launched its latest fitness band – the Luxe. As the name and design make it abundantly clear, the latest Fitbit fitness wearable is targeted at health-conscious folks with a delicate taste in fashion. Priced at $49.95 (€149.95 / £129.99), it is now up for pre-orders and will be up for grabs in multiple markets in the spring season. As for color options, you can choose between graphite, platinum, and soft gold.

Fitbit Luxe can last up top 5 days on a single charge and is swim-proof up to 50m

There are a ton of first-party as well as third-party straps to choose from, with material options also varying between silicone and metal. There is also a gotjana for Fitbit Luxe Special Edition that costs $299.95 and takes things a notch higher with a Parker Link Bracelet in soft gold stainless steel trim. The company claims that the Luxe can last for up to 5 days on a single charge, while its comfortable design allows you to fall asleep while wearing it with little to no discomfort at all – or so says the company.

Over at the front, the Fitbit Luxe offers an AMOLED display which is said to the best in the company’s portfolio, especially when it comes to raw brightness output. Coming to its fitness-centric capabilities, you get 24×7 heart-rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring (yet to be enabled), support for automatically recognizing and tracking over 20 exercises, and menstrual health tracking. Fitbit says that you can also take its new fitness band for swimming as it is claimed to be water-resistant up to a depth of 50m.

The Fitbit Luxe also comes with its own set of sleep and stress monitoring capabilities such as stress measurement, guided breathing, sleep stage assessment and analysis, and heart rate variability to name a few. Notably, the company is also throwing in a free 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium with its latest fitness band, which offers access to perks such as personalized insights, deeper analyses of health data, exclusive in-app content as well as 100 mindfulness sessions from partners such as Aaptiv, Aura, Breethe and Ten Percent Happier.