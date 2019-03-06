Fitbit Versa Lite joins family along with Ace 2 and new Inspire bands

Fitbit has decided that today would be a good day for a bumper crop of new smart fitness wear to bring everyone into the sweating mood for the spring season.

The prime device of the pack is the new Fitbit Versa Lite (pictured right), a smaller and more focused smartwatch that, at $159.95, costs 20 percent less than the Versa. It’s able to track sleep cycles and heart rate constantly with its PurePulse and Sleep Stages features plus estimate SpO₂ or blood oxygenation. It also doesn’t sacrifice GPS for workout mapping. With a single-button design, a battery touted with at least 4 days of going power, and a water-resistant body, it’s also pretty good for long, long swims as well.

For those who want a lot of the major hardware like GPS and an optical heart rate sensor, the Fitbit Inspire HR (pictured middle) at $99.95 might be better suited for the task. Don’t need a heart rate sensor? The Inspire is just $69.95. Both feature guided breathing routines, Reminders to Move, touch displays, smartphone linking and up to a 5-day continuous-use power cycle.

For kids, there’s the Fitbit Ace 2 (pictured left) for $69.95. They can now go swimming with their fun fitness band, animated clock faces and case and band colors galore — all of this to encourage kids to get a move on it.

Between all of this, there’s a new-look Fitbit app with a beta testing of a rewards system that can end up with users getting discounts and perks from partners like Blue Apron.

In North America, sales will begin this month at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Target and Walmart.