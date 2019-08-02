Fitbit Versa 2 renders leak, suggest Alexa compatibility

Evan Blass has tweeted these press renders of the upcoming Fitbit Versa 2. While there’s no information on when it will become official, it will be the successor to the original Versa launched more than a year ago in March 2018. While, at first glance, it retains most of the features of the original fitness watch, the Versa 2 brings some changes.

Fitbit seems to have ditched two of the three buttons for a single one on the Versa 2, and, apparently the watch will get Alexa compatibility. The square aspect of the watch and the display are here to stay, and so is the PurePulse sensor on the back, and we expect most of the functionalities to be retained.

This would be the second Fitbit release this year, after announcing the Versa Lite in March, as a more affordable Versa option, but it didn’t get the traction Fitbit was looking for. There are no specs accompanying the renders, but it’s just a matter of time now that these are public.