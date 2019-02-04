Report: This is the Fitbit Versa 2

The Fitbit Versa is almost one year old. This can only mean one thing: a successor is on its way. It could show up at MWC 2019, but chances are thing, as the initial Versa was not in Barcelona. Whichever the case, the render above claims to depict the 2019 Fitbit Versa 2.

With a lot of things in common with the original Versa, the Fitbit Versa 2, according to this report, will be available in four colors: Silver, Rose Pink, Purple and Cyan Blue. While the report doesn’t have any details or hardware or specs, it suggests that there will be no major changes over the original Versa. It does, however, mention 50M water resistance, heart rate monitor, and an aerospace-grade aluminum case. GPS was not present on the original Versa, and it looks like the Versa 2 will omit GPS as well.

That’s all the report tells us about the possible Fitbit Versa 2. When will it be announced? What will it cost? We’ll have to wait and see! More pictures of more colors at the source link below!