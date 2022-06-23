Fitbit Sleep Profile feature: What it is, how it works, compatible devices, & more

Fitbit is already known for its best-in-class fitness and sleep tracking, but the company continuously works to improve them. Google-owned Fitbit has now announced a new premium Sleep Profile feature that will be making its way to select smartwatches and fitness bands. In this article, let's take a look at what the Fitbit sleep profile feature is, how it works, compatible devices, and how you can use it on your Fitbit device.

What is Fitbit's Sleep Profile Feature?

Sleep is very important for human beings. Getting quality sleep plays a critical role in overall health and well-being. Poor quality sleep can lead to increased health risks, including diabetes, cardiovascular problems, obesity, poor cognitive functioning, and more. To provide insights and how users can improve their sleep (in turn leading to overall better health), Google has introduced a new Sleep Profile feature for its Fitbit devices.

Sleep Profile aims to provide users with insights about their sleep and how they can make it better. It analyzes your sleep across 10 key metrics, calculates your sleep trends, and then compares them to what's typical for your age and gender. After comparing the results, it will assign you a ' Sleep Animal' (more on this down below) and tell you where you can improve your sleep. The feature is similar to how sleep coaching on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 works.

Google says that it studied over 1,000 different features, 22 billion hours of sleep data, and 1.87 million sleep logs before toning it down to 10 key metrics. It gives you insights into sleep schedule variability, the time before sound sleep, the duration of sleep, and others. The Fitbit app will provide you with ideal ranges for each metric — and where you fall within each range — so you can make efforts to improve your sleep.

How does it work?

To get the Sleep Profile feature up and running, you will need to wear your compatible Fitbit device to sleep for at least 14 nights per calendar month. The more you wear your Fitbit during sleep, the more accurate and precise the analysis will be. After you wear it 14 times (or more) per month during sleep, Google will provide you with your sleep profile on the first of next month.

To make it easier (and fun) for you, Google will associate your sleep patterns with that of an animal. This cute animal icon will denote what sleeper type you are and what your patterns suggest. For example, if you get a giraffe, it means you tend to sleep later and wake up earlier while getting a relatively good amount of deep sleep. Similarly, if you're assigned a dolphin, it means that you tend to fall asleep later than most and sleep for less time.

You will be able to see your Sleep Animal and what it means on the first of every month. Google says the animals you receive can change from month to month and that there is no "ideal" animal — each one can be used to better understand your sleep patterns and how you can improve your sleep quality.

It's worth noting that Google's upcoming smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch, will feature Fitbit health-tracking features. This means that the new Sleep Profiles feature could make its way to the company's first smartwatch. And it's not only Google; other companies like Apple are also working on improving sleep tracking features. The Cupertino-giant announced its revamped sleep tracking feature coming to all the supported Apple Watch models with watchOS 9 later this year.

Compatible devices

Google says that the Sleep Profile feature is already rolling out to Premium users. For those unaware, Fitbit offers a Premium membership wherein it offers some exclusive features, such as Sleep Profiles in this case, to the paid members. It costs $9.99 per month in the United States. Here are all the devices that are compatible with the Sleep Profile feature:

Sense

Versa 3

Versa 2

Charge 5

Luxe

Inspire 2

The company says that users will receive their first sleep profile during the week of July 4. The subsequent profiles will be delivered on the 1st of each month.