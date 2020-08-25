We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Fitbit has today launched a trio of new fitness wearables – the Sense and Versa 2 smartwatches, and the Inspire 2 fitness band. Starting with the Fitbit Sense, it comes equipped with an EDA (electrodermal activity) sensor that detects small electrical changes in the sweat level of your skin. The new Stress Management Score calculates how the user’s body responds to stress based on their heart rate, sleep and activity data, after which a stress score is assigned (higher is better).

Fitbit Sense

All you have to do is place your palm over the display to let the smartwatch take measurements. Additionally, the Sense can also measure ECG, but it is currently pending a US FDA approval. The watch features a temperature sensor to help detect if users show signs of a fever, illness or the start of a new menstrual phase. Plus, the Fitbit Sense can also measure the blood SpO2 levels.

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit has also launched the more affordable Versa 3 smartwatch today. It comes with Google Assistant (and Alexa) onboard, and also features a built-in speaker and microphone to let users take calls and send voice messages. It flaunts the same design as the Fitbit Sense and also ships with an identical magnetic charger. Fitbit says both the new smartwatches can last for over 6 days on a single charge, while charging them for 12 minutes will provide enough juice to last a full day.

Fibit Inspire 2

Fitbit Inspire 2

Lastly, the company has also introduced its latest Fitness band today – the Fitbit Inspire 2. Fitbit claims the new fitness band can last for 10 days and supports over 20 goal-based exercise modes. You also get features such as sleep monitoring, 24/7 heart rate and menstrual health tracking, food logging and hydration assessment among others. It is water-resistant up to a depth of 50 meters and comes with a free 1-year trial of the Fitbit Premium service.

Pricing and availability

All three Fitbit devices are now up for pre-order on Fitbit.com and via select retailers in the US, while international sale begins in late September. Below is how much you pay for each device depending on where you live:

   Fitbit Sense Fitbit Versa 3 Fitbit Inspire 2
US $329.95$229.95$99.95
Canada  $429.95 $299.95 $129.95
Europe   €329.95 €229.95 €99.95
India   ₹33,999.00 ₹25,999.00 ₹10,999.00
UK   £299.99 £199.99 £89.99
Colorscarbon/graphite
lunar white/soft gold		black aluminum
pink clay/soft gold
midnight/soft gold		black
lunar white
desert rose
