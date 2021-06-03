Fitbit has started to roll out new updates for its premium Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches, adding a host of new tricks to its wearable offerings. The most notable of these upgrades is audible Google Assistant responses. Or in simple words, it makes the Google Assistant talk on your wrists.

“With this latest update you can now get audio responses from Google—if you ask to set an alarm, Google responds with: “Done. Your alarm’s set for tomorrow at 7am.” If you ask Google how you slept, Google responds with: “Since yesterday, you slept a total of 8 hr and 15 mins.”

So far, Google Assistant only replied via on-screen text replies when users interacted with it on their Fitbit smartwatch. Now, the text replies from the AI Assistant will be accompanied by audio cues as well on the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3. And if you’re worried by the Google Assistant’s voice disturbing the zen around you, there is an option to turn off these audio cues as well.

Another notable upgrade is the arrival of high and low heart rate notifications on Versa 3. As the name makes it abundantly clear, the Fitbit smartwatch will send you a notification each time your heart rate falls above or below a ‘healthy rate’ that users have set. This will be followed by a survey in the Fitbit app that tells more about the situation. Moreover, you will now be able to access your SpO2 monitoring data in one more place – the Today dashboard.

The new software update also makes it easier to change watch faces, thanks to a new ‘clock face switcher’ tool. Just press and hold the clock face for a few seconds in order to open the Clocks app, where you can pick and apply your favorite watch face in a jiffy. And to give you an added dash of inspiration and joy, Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 users will now get to experience on-wrist celebrations every time they hit their fitness goals.