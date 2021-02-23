Fitbit has announced a partnership with Deepak Chopra, the M.D., Pioneer of Integrative Medicine, and Founder of The Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global. This partnership introduces Chopra’s Mindful Method, which is an exclusive wellness collection created and curated for the Fitbit Premium members. Mindful Method is designed to help you improve your emotional wellbeing. It features audio and video sessions led by Chopra on impactful, relevant themes like mindfulness, sleep, stress management, mental wellness, and the mind-body connection.

The new collection expands the existing mindfulness and stress management offerings from Fitbit. It comes with over 30 audio and video sessions on topics like mindfulness, sleep, stress management, wellness, and the mind-body connection, Fitbit says. Each session is less than 20 minutes to make it easy to fit mindfulness into your day. These sessions enable users to prepare for restful sleep, and techniques to help cultivate happiness and optimism whenever you need.

Fitbit says the Mindful Method collection will expand over the coming months, with dozens more custom sessions including:

A focus on mindfulness for total wellbeing, detailing the benefits of meditation based on Chopra’s four pillars: mind, body, emotions and spirit.

How to incorporate mindfulness throughout your day, from setting the tone each morning, a pick-me-up during a stressful workday, resetting a bad mood, and preparing for restful sleep.

Deeper guidance for using mindfulness as a tool to build awareness, manage stress and emotions, and build concentration.

Partnering with Deepak Chopra is a natural fit as we are both committed to giving people the guidance and support that they need to improve their emotional and physical wellbeing, especially as we continue to persevere through the stressful, uncertain times that we are living in. We are proud to bring his expertise as an influential, world-renowned leader in mindfulness and integrative health and wellbeing to our Premium members as we work to achieve our mission to make everyone in the world healthier through a holistic approach to health and wellness. James Park, VP, GM & Co-founder of Fitbit.

