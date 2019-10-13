Fitbit moves its entire production outside of China to avoid tariffs

San Francisco based Fitbit officially announced that, starting January 2020, it will move its entire production of trackers and smartwatches outside of China. The move comes as the American company is trying to avoid tariffs imposed by Section 301, as its products will no longer be of Chinese origin.

We expect that effectively all trackers and smartwatches starting in January 2020 will not be of Chinese origin — Ron Kisling, CFO of Fitbit

The company didn’t share details concerning its new production operations, nor financial implications of these tariff mitigation efforts. We expect to hear more details from Fitbit on where production will move, and how much these efforts will cost, during Fitbit’s upcoming third quarter earnings conference call.